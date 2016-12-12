Petition circulators might be required to be trained on Nevada law

Those conducting drives to get Nevada residents to register to vote or to gather signatures for initiative petitions are often giving out wrong information, a state panel was told Monday.

Wayne Thorley, chief of elections in the Secretary of State’s Office, said those involved don’t know Nevada law or are applying it incorrectly.

He told the Election Task Force that a bill is being proposed to the 2017 Legislature to allow his office to draft regulations such as requiring the circulators to have training on the law. And, he said, many of them come from out of state.

Former Sen. Dick Bryan, a task force member, said that some of the circulators “completely misrepresent” the impact of a petition: “They almost never get it right,” he said.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said the regulations by her office would require some training.

Matt Griffin, a Reno lawyer and task force member, also suggested that there be more information on the backers of initiative petitions and referendums being presented to the voters. He suggested the names be disclosed of all those who file the petitions with the secretary of state instead of just one person.

There was also some discussion about replacing the state's machines that are now more than a decade old.

Joseph Gloria, head of elections in Clark County, said a move has already been started to replace the current system. Carson City Clerk Sue Merriwether also talked about replacing the machines.

Thorley reported that the recount requested by Presidential candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente changed 21 votes of the 14,000 mail-in votes cast in the five counties. He said De La Fuente would be refunded $6,500 of the $14,000 he put up to finance the recount.

The six electors of Nevada will meet next Monday in Carson City to officially cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton who won the popular vote in the state. The law says they cannot change their vote to go against the will of the public.

Former state Sen. Terry Care of Las Vegas said there has never been an instance in Nevada where an elector has gone against the majority vote.