Police: 3 people wounded in shooting after argument at dog park

Three people were shot this morning at a dog park at a southwest valley apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Police said they received reports about 7 a.m. of an argument that led to shots fired at the Chapel Hill Apartments on Russell Road, near Fort Apache Road.

Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody has been arrested, and detectives were investigating, police said.