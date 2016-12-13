Las Vegas Sun

December 13, 2016

3 federal trials slated in Bundy standoff case in Las Vegas

Steve Marcus

Rancher Cliven Bundy, right, responds to a question from a reporter at his ranch Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, near Bunkerville. In the background are family friend Corey Houston, left, and Cliven’s son Mel Bundy.

Three trials are ahead in Las Vegas for the 17 men accused of conspiring in an armed standoff against federal agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in April 2014.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen on Monday reversed the order that federal prosecutors proposed, and she accelerated the schedule.

The judge's ruling sets trial to start Feb. 6 for six defendants the government characterizes as "followers and gunmen" in the showdown that ended a federal Bureau of Land Management round-up of Bundy cattle from public land.

Thirty days after that trial ends, proceedings will begin for Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendants Peter Santilli and Ryan Payne.

The judge says that 30 days after that trial ends, six alleged "mid-level" standoff leaders and organizers will stand trial.

