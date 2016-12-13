Emirati student killed by Ohio police officer was unarmed

HUDSON, Ohio — Authorities say a United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after causing a crash on the Ohio Turnpike and was fatally shot by police was unarmed.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Monday that the only weapon found at the scene was the Hudson police officer's gun.

Authorities say Officer Ryan Doran shot 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri in the head during a struggle in a wooded area near the turnpike on Dec. 4.

Alameri was a law student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

His death has been ruled a homicide, and Doran has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

UAE officials met with investigators, medical examiners and local police last week to discuss the shooting.