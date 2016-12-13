Hockey team name elicits no pride

Although admittedly only a casual hockey fan, I have followed the story as Bill Foley brings his team to Las Vegas. As a true fan of the city, one always hopes for a good team and another class act for the valley, but, alas, such does not appear to be the case. Stealing the name Golden Knights from the Army dashed that hope. Of course Golden Knights is the proud name of the Army’s renowned and world champion parachute and jump demonstration team. What kind of rube would knowingly steal its pride and glory?

Foley’s take/spin on the name selection lacks sincerity when he claims “golden” was chosen to reflect Nevada’s mining traditions. It’s a wonder we didn’t end up with the Vegas Thunderbirds or Vegas Blue Angels to celebrate and abscond with Nevada’s other military traditions. I’m still trying to figure out what Knights has to do with our great state.

Let’s not skulk around with stolen glory; just dump the name. How about the Las Vegas Silver Knights or Desert Knights? Then we can shine with our own pride. Otherwise, the Vegas Vipers may be more apropos.