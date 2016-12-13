Officers exchange gunfire with man at southwest valley house

Officers exchanged gunfire this morning with a man who is now barricaded in a house in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

No officers were injured, police said.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 7700 block of Coral Cactus Road, near Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road, police said. They encountered a man in front of the house armed with a rifle, and shots were exchanged between the man and officers, police said.

The man then went into the house. It was unknown if anyone else was in the house with him, according to police.

The intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Robindale Road was closed.