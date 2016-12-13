Quarterback Dalton Sneed will transfer from UNLV football

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Dalton Sneed, who quarterbacked the UNLV football team to two its four wins last fall, announced today that he is leaving the program.

“The last year and a half of my life that I have spent here are unforgettable,” Sneed posted on Twitter. “Decisions in life aren’t easy, and this has been by far one of the hardest ones in my life.”

Sneed, a redshirt freshman, will likely transfer to a junior college with ambitions of continuing as a quarterback.

He started the UNLV season as the Rebels third-string quarterback and was forced into action because of injures. While he had success running the ball, he struggled passing it.

He rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown — a 91-yard run that was one of the highlights of the season — in a victory against Fresno State. In a win against Hawaii, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But in the following two games he struggled, completing just 9-of-23 passes against Colorado State, and going 2-of-9 for 24 yards against San Jose State before being replaced by Kurt Palandech for the remainder of the season.

Sneed volunteered to play wide receiver in the final weeks because of injuries at that position. Rebel coach Tony Sanchez said he planned on talking with Sneed about becoming a full-time receiver or playing in the secondary, where the Rebels have a weakness. He also praised Sneed for his athleticism.

But Sneed clearly wants to give quarterback another shot, and at UNLV there’s a logjam at the position. Redshirt freshman Armani Rogers, Palandech and Johnny Stanton appears to be ahead of him on the depth chart.

