Report: New state Court of Appeals results in swifter justice

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court says the addition of the state Court of Appeals has helped citizens get justice quicker.

But an annual report finds there is still a backlog of more than 1,500 appeals.

The report, released today, says appeals from District Courts have not slowed down. There were 2,452 cases appealed in fiscal year 2016, or 49 more than the previous year. The Supreme Court assigned 637 of them to the Court of Appeals in Las Vegas.

The statistics show there were 1,519 pending cases in the state Supreme Court in fiscal 2016, or 25 fewer than the previous year.

The report said the Supreme Court filed 97 written opinions and issued 1,689 orders. The Court of Appeals wrote 16 opinions and issued 707 orders. That’s 408 more orders from the Appeals Court than the previous year when it was established.

“This shows that the addition of the Court of Appeals is improving access to justice in Nevada by providing faster resolution of cases appealed through Nevada Appellate Courts,” the report said.