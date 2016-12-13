Romney shouldn’t be secretary of state

I almost threw up reading Frank Bruni’s column, “Trump’s best move would be making Romney secretary of state” (Las Vegas Sun, Dec. 1).

In 2012, when Mitt Romney ran for president, Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed him. As such, if Romney would or could not return the favor, at least he should have kept his mouth shut. Instead, Romney called Trump a phony, a fraud, a con man and worse. It was the most vicious verbal assault I’ve ever heard. In response, Trump said Romney “choked like a dog” and lost the election. Trump’s comment was too good for Romney because dogs practice loyalty and gratitude, but Romney does not.

Now that Trump has won the election, Romney has changed his tune. He is shamelessly, in former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s words, “sucking up” to the winner.

I wonder how Romney got that dinner from Trump. Kissing his ring, shining his shoes, jumping through a hoop?

If Romney unfortunately becomes secretary of state, I am afraid that no foreign heads of state will believe anything the two-faced backstabber says.