State medical marijuana website down due to security risks

Nevada residents hoping to sign up for the state's medical marijuana program online are out of luck as the state's website is down due to security concerns.

KSNV-TV reports that marijuana program deputy administrator Joe Pollock says the site was taken offline after their own IT department pointed out security issues.

Pollock says there has been no evidence to suggest a security breach has occurred.

Pollock says the website is being evaluated by the IT department but could not say when it might be back up.

People who want to apply for the medical marijuana program can still do so through paper applications, though Pollock says they should expect a small delay.