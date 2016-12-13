Take closer looks at insurance plans

At age 6 I was prescribed my first pair of eyeglasses. Sixty-six years later my sight was restored after a second cataract surgery. The two cataract surgeries were performed by a well-know and revered eye surgeon here in the Las Vegas Valley.

This is my third year without glasses. This surgeon’s care has continued since 2007.

My health insurance has determined that this care will no longer be covered, the reason being that one of its listed providers has an ophthalmologist on staff and further care should be obtained from this provider.

The only way my health insurance would cover appointments with my same doctor is if its provider agreed to have “continuing care” between the provider and my specialist, who, by the way, was referred to me all those years ago by this health insurance company. It is highly unlikely the provider would make that move, as this does not benefit its business.

Because my eyes have been extremely important to me for the majority of my life, I will stay with my specialist for continuity of care. This means I will pay for my care.

Perhaps we all should be looking very closely at our health insurance plans to make sure we are getting what we pay for.