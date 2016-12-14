4 dead in Alabama after vehicle goes off dock, official says

CENTRE, Ala. — An official is identifying the four people killed after a vehicle drove off a boat landing in northeastern Alabama.

Cherokee County coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton tells local media that the victims were Robert Hardin, Christy Hardin, Dale Steven Keener and Cheryl Hobson.

He says their ages ranged from the 20s to the 40s and they all drowned.

Crews are still searching for a fifth person.

Local media says two people survived and were taken to the hospital.

Alabama State troopers and the county's rescue squad are on the scene looking for the missing person.

The accident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.