After Taj Mahal closure, Atlantic City casino revenue down 3.5 percent

Mel Evans / AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Revenue for Atlantic City's casino industry declined in November by 3.5 percent compared to a year ago in the first full month after the Trump Taj Mahal casino closed.

The seven casinos remaining in the city saw their combined revenue increase by 3 percent to nearly $197.3 million, according to data released Wednesday. The Taj Mahal closed on Oct. 10.

Gambling revenue for the year is up by 1 percent to $2.39 million through November.

Internet gambling continued rising in New Jersey, bringing in $17.2 million in November, up nearly 30 percent from a year ago.

Both the Golden Nugget and Tropicana casinos saw their revenue increase by about 11 percent in November compared to a year ago. Caesars saw its revenue drop by 12.4 percent to $21.3 million.

The Trump Taj Mahal closed after months of a bitter union strike that hurt its already shaky business. Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union went on strike July 1 against the casino, which was built by President-elect Donald Trump but was shut down by his friend and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn.