December 14, 2016

After Taj Mahal closure, Atlantic City casino revenue down 3.5 percent

Mel Evans / AP

A worker measures the doorway to block the entrance at the Trump Taj Mahal on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Atlantic City, N.J. The sprawling Boardwalk casino, with its soaring domes, minarets and towers built to mimic the famed Indian palace, shut down at 5:59 a.m., having failed to reach a deal with its union workers to restore health care and pension benefits that were taken away from them in bankruptcy court.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Revenue for Atlantic City's casino industry declined in November by 3.5 percent compared to a year ago in the first full month after the Trump Taj Mahal casino closed.

The seven casinos remaining in the city saw their combined revenue increase by 3 percent to nearly $197.3 million, according to data released Wednesday. The Taj Mahal closed on Oct. 10.

Gambling revenue for the year is up by 1 percent to $2.39 million through November.

Internet gambling continued rising in New Jersey, bringing in $17.2 million in November, up nearly 30 percent from a year ago.

Both the Golden Nugget and Tropicana casinos saw their revenue increase by about 11 percent in November compared to a year ago. Caesars saw its revenue drop by 12.4 percent to $21.3 million.

The Trump Taj Mahal closed after months of a bitter union strike that hurt its already shaky business. Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union went on strike July 1 against the casino, which was built by President-elect Donald Trump but was shut down by his friend and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn.

