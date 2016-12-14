Baltimore hits 301 homicides so far this year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say the city has surpassed a grim benchmark, reaching 301 homicides so far this year.

The 300th and 301st homicides of 2016 were recorded after a shooting Tuesday night. Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds in northwest Baltimore and were taken to hospitals. One man died a short time later and police announced Wednesday that the second man died.

Last year, the city hit the 300 mark on Nov. 14. The city broke a 44-year record in 2015 with 344 homicides. The spike in violence followed civil unrest inspired by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a young African-American man whose neck was broken in a police van. Authorities attributed some violence to crimes related to prescription drugs stolen during rioting sparked by Gray's case.