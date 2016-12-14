Bonanza High without power after car hits utility pole

Las Vegas Sun

Students at Bonanza High School were attending classes without power today after a car hit a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power to nearly 500 customers for more than 19 hours, according to NV Energy and the Clark County School District.

Power was still out as of 10 a.m. today but was expected to be restored soon, according to NV Energy.

The car snapped the pole after crashing about 3 p.m. Tuesday at Redwood Street and Holmby Avenue, near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards, officials said.

Crews worked overnight on repairs, according to the power company.

“They’ve been in the process of planting a new power pole, removing all of the wires from the other poles and re-splicing them,” said Mark Severts, an NV Energy spokesman.