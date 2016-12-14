Chicago alderman indicted on extortion, other charges

CHICAGO — A prominent Chicago alderman was indicted as he attended a City Council meeting Wednesday on federal charges that he extorted money from a liquor store owner and pilfered funds from a local government activities fund to pay for gambling and his daughter's college tuition.

Alderman Willie Cochran remained in his chair during the morning proceedings, as word of a 15-count indictment being filed in U.S. District Court was made public. Other aldermen and city officials repeatedly made their way to his spot for hushed conversations.

The indictment included 11 counts of wire fraud, two of federal program bribery and two counts of extortion. Combined, if found guilty, he could technically face a maximum 280 years in prison. Federal authorities were expected to discuss details later Wednesday.

Cochran abruptly left the meeting mid-morning, declining to say much to reporters trailing him out of the meeting and through City Hall.

"We have to look at the details," he said. "I have not seen any details so it's not possible for me to make any kind of comment."

Cochran, a Democrat, was recently elected to a third term. The former Chicago police officer has been outspoken on public safety issues. He retired from law enforcement in 2003 after over 20 years.

He was first elected to the City Council in 2007 to represent a ward on the city's Far South Side.

Chicago has a long history of corruption charges against elected officials. Since the 1970s, over two dozen Chicago aldermen have been convicted.