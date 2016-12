Dick Vitale: ‘I have one word of advice for UNLV fans: Patience’

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

I have one word of advice for UNLV fans. PATIENCE. It is going to take some time to rebuild the program. I think back to 1990, when Jerry Tarkanian led the Runnin' Rebels to a 30-point victory over Duke in the national title game. That is still the biggest margin in championship game history.

