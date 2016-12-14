Baby suffers minor burns in northwest valley house fire

A baby suffered minor burns in a northwest valley house fire that also killed a dog and gutted the kitchen this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The baby, who suffered burns to the face, was being taken to University Medical Center, the fire department said.

Crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Dalegrove Drive, near Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue, the fire department reported via Twitter about 1:45 p.m.

The kitchen of the single-story house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, officials said.