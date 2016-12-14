Flames shoot from NYC hospital building under construction

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 | 9:52 a.m.
NEW YORK — Flames are shooting from the roof of a New York City hospital building that's under construction.
The Fire Department of New York is at the scene of a construction fire at the NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Hospital spokesman Jim Mandler says the fire is at a building that's scheduled to open in 2018.
Images from the scene showed thick black smoke and flames rising from a roof as people in hard hats worked nearby.
The fire was reported shortly after noon Wednesday.