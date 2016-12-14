Metro goes ‘Rogue One’ with anti-speeding PSA

Chewbacca was pulled over and cited for driving a little too fast in Las Vegas, a teachable moment intended to remind valley drivers to be safe.

In a public service announcement video launched by Metro Police Wednesday, Chewie is seen being pulled over in his unregistered speeder while pedestrian Darth Vader makes a brief cameo.

The playful clip is an effort by the department to get drivers to slow down and stay off their cellphones, police said.

The video coincides with this weekend's release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."