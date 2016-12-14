Nevada’s unemployment rate hits nine-year low in November

Nevada's unemployment rate has fallen to a nine-year low.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said today that Nevada's jobless rate was 5.2 percent in November. That's down three-tenths of a percentage point from October, and is the lowest unemployment rate Nevada has seen since December 2007.

Unemployment rates have fallen year-over-year for 69 straight months.

State economist Bill Anderson described the state's recovery pace as moderate but sustainable, and said that's arguably better than the rapid economic growth the state experienced before plunging into the recession.

The jobless rate peaked at nearly 14 percent in 2010.

Nevada's job growth is now the sixth-fastest in the nation.