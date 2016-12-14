Prosecutors to call final witnesses in church shooting case

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Prosecutors are expected to call their final witnesses in the case against the man accused of killing nine blacks during a Bible study at a South Carolina church.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson says he could rest his case against Dylann Roof by late Wednesday morning. As his final witness, Richardson is planning to call Polly Sheppard, a survivor of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Before Sheppard, Richardson says a medical examiner will testify about the victims' injuries.

Roof faces 33 federal charges including hate crimes. His attorneys say Roof would be willing to plead guilty if prosecutors dropped their pursuit of the death penalty.

Attorney David Bruck says he plans to call several witnesses in Roof's defense.