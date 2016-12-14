Rebels game against Incarnate Word a chance to move on from Duke loss

The Rebel Room Feeling sorry for the Rebels UNLV beat writer Mike Grimala joins sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer to discuss UNLV's 49-point loss to Duke and how it needs to respond in games against Incarnate Word and Oregon this week.

The smell of livestock is all that’s left on the UNLV campus after nearly two weeks of the National Finals Rodeo.

The UNLV basketball team returns to the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. today, hosting Incarnate Word of the Southland Conference for its first home game since Nov. 26.

Here’s some information for the midweek tilt:

The opponent: The Incarnate Word Cardinals enter with a 5-3 record, including wins in their last three games. While many haven’t heard of the San Antonio school, they will give UNLV a challenge. The Cardinals lost just 78-73 at Texas earlier in the season. In another road game, they fell 69-48 to Texas Tech. Led by junior guard Shawn Johnson, who averages 19.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, Incarnate Word has four players who score in double figures. Another guard, Jalin Hart, is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 assists per game, meaning the Cardinals have a backcourt that could give UNLV trouble.

The importance: After a 49-point loss Saturday to Duke, you could easily argue this is one of the most important games of the UNLV season. First, a loss to no-name Incarnate Word would be considered another black eye. More important, if Rebel players can bounce back after a humbling national television loss, it could be considered a step in the right direction in the program’s growth. But, make no doubt about it, this is a trap game for UNLV. Incarnate Word is supposed to be out-classed. But if UNLV struggles, it was because they were still recovering from the Duke game.

UNLV players to watch: As Jalen Poyser goes, so do the Rebels. The sophomore guard has scored in double-figures in all nine games to lead the team at 17.3 points per contest, and UNLV is going to need him to produce on Wednesday as the Rebels will likely be without junior forward Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and senior big man Christian Jones (ankle). Menzies said before Tuesday's practice that freshman Cheickna Dembele will probably get the start at center, but it will be up to Poyser to pick up most of the offensive slack. Menzies said it doesn't matter who starts or who is available, only that the Rebels play as a team. "Who cares who walks out first? ... That's an ego thing and this is a team deal. I don't care who starts. Heck, I could start, we've just got to play the best players once the game gets going."

Up next: It doesn’t get any easier for the Rebels. The travel to Portland over the weekend to face Oregon at the Moda Center, home of the NBA's Trailblazers. They play Southern Illinois and Kansas at home next week.

Prediction: Menzies has had the Rebels ready to play all season. They’ll play inspired and post a double digit win, 78-64.

