Wynn says: Alexa, modernize my Las Vegas hotel rooms

Mark Lennihan / AP

Wynn Resorts announced today it will soon add Amazon’s Echo device to all its hotel rooms at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, allowing guests to control the lighting, temperature, drapes and televisions by simply speaking commands.

The Echo is a voiced-controlled, internet-enabled desktop speaker that allows users to control other devices, purchase goods, hear news and sports reports, and ask questions about almost anything. People use the Echo by speaking to Alexa, a virtual personal assistant.

“Millions of people already enjoy interacting with Alexa at home via their Echo devices, and now they will be able to experience the same convenience while traveling,” said Steve Rabuchin, vice president of Amazon Alexa. “Wynn Las Vegas is known for its comfort and luxury, and we are excited to work with the resort to enhance its guest experience with Alexa.”

Echo initially will be installed in suites this month at Wynn Las Vegas. The company expects it to be available in all rooms at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore by next summer.

At first, Echo functions specific to the Wynn will be limited to controlling the environment in the rooms. Eventually, the company plans on adding personal assistant functions help better cater to guest’s needs, kind of like a robot concierge.