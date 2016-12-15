Airliner headed to Las Vegas hits bird, makes unplanned landing

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Las Vegas from Chicago made an unplanned landing today after it hit a bird, according to the airline.

Flight 105 had to return to Chicago Midway International Airport after its departure, airline spokeswoman Emily Samuels said in a statement.

The 170 people on board, including six crew members, were not injured, Samuels said. Passengers were being accommodated on another flight, and their Las Vegas arrival has been delayed three hours, she said.

The plane, which took off at 11:30 a.m. Las Vegas time, was originally scheduled to land at McCarran International Airport at 3:15 p.m.