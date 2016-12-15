Las Vegas Sun

December 15, 2016

Bernard Fox, Dr. Bombay on ‘Bewitched,’ dies at 89

Michael Dwyer / AP

In this June 15, 2005, file photo, director of the 1960s sitcom ‘Bewitched’, Willaim Asher, seated, shares the stage with characters from the show, standing from left, Bernard Fox, Casey Rogers and Erin Murphy, in Salem, Mass., during the unveiling of a statue, left, depicting Samantha Stevens, the fictional witch played by Elizabeth Montgomery in the series.

LOS ANGELES — Bernard Fox, the mustachioed actor known to TV viewers as Dr. Bombay on "Bewitched" and Col. Crittendon on "Hogan's Heroes," has died. He was 89.

Harlan Boll, a spokesman for Fox's family, said he died Wednesday of heart failure at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

The Welsh-born actor's extensive, wide-ranging film and TV credits included "The Mummy," ''Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo," ''The Dyke Van Dyke Show," ''McHale's Navy" and "Columbo."

He appeared in both 1997's "Titanic," playing Col. Archibald Gracie, and in a 1958 movie about the ship tragedy, "A Night to Remember." He had an uncredited role in the latter, playing a sailor who delivers the line, "Iceberg's dead ahead, sir!" according to his family.

The actor spoofed his portrayal of the warlock physician Dr. Bombay on a 1989 episode of "Pee-wee's Playhouse," appearing as Dr. Jinga-Janga.

On "Hogan's Heroes," he played the incompetent Crittendon, a Royal Air Force group captain referred to as the colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter Amanda; daughter-in-law Lisa, and two grandchildren. Another daughter, Valerie, died in 2006, Boll said.

