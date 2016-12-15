Las Vegas Sun

December 15, 2016

Driver in court for school bus crash that killed 6 children

Bruce Garner / Chattanooga Fire Department via Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

In this photo, Chattanooga Fire Department personnel work the scene of a fatal elementary school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. In a news conference Monday, Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold said there were multiple fatalities in the crash.

Chattanooga Police Department / AP

This undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department shows Johnthony Walker, 24. Walker, the driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Chattanooga has been arrested and faces charges including vehicular homicide.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 24-year-old driver in a school bus crash that killed six children last month in Tennessee is appearing in court.

Johnthony Walker's preliminary hearing will take place Thursday morning in Hamilton County court. He's charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Police say a sixth charge of vehicular homicide will be added.

Thursday's hearing will determine whether Walker's case will head to a grand jury.

Federal authorities say Walker left the designated bus route Nov. 21 when he wrecked on a curvy road while carrying 37 children. Authorities suspect Walker was speeding.

Walker's attorney, Amanda Dunn, has said she expects him to plead not guilty if he's indicted.

