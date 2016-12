Firefighters put out blaze at mobile home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire this morning that caused a still undetermined amount of damage, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 8:10 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Tropicana Avenue. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire, which was put out by about 8:25 a.m., officials said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also helped fight the blaze.