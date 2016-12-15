Man slain in Henderson home was UNLV social work professor

Authorities say a 76-year-old former university professor and who was found dead in his Henderson home after not being seen for more than a month was stabbed to death.

The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Leroy H. Pelton died of multiple stab wounds. The case was ruled a homicide.

Henderson police say Pelton was found dead Saturday evening, after neighbors on Swans Chance Avenue said he hadn't been seen or heard from since early November.

Pelton was an author and professor emeritus at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Salem State University in Massachusetts who wrote dozens of books, articles, reports and papers about child welfare and social services.

Police have not released a possible motive in the slaying, or identified any suspects.