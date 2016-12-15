Nurse who murdered 2 elderly Australians jailed for 36 years

SYDNEY — A nurse at an Australian nursing home who gave lethal insulin injections to two elderly residents who had complained about her has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Megan Haines was sentenced Friday in the New South Wales state Supreme Court for murdering the woman aged 82 and 77 at Ballina in May 2014, and must serve at least 27 years.

The sentencing comes after a staff member at another New South Wales nursing home was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for murdering two elderly residents and attempting to murder a third with insulin injections.

In sentencing Haines on Friday, Justice Peter Garling described the murders as "deliberate and calculating."

Haines was convicted by a jury in November after pleading not guilty to the crimes.