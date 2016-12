Students at Clark High evacuated for trash can fire

Clark High School was temporarily evacuated this morning because of a fire in a trash can, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:50 a.m. at the school in the 4200 block of Penwood Avenue. The fire, which was in a bathroom, was out by the time firefighters arrived, officials said.

The fire did not spread, and students were allowed back into the building, officials said.