Trump creates a waiting game

Donald Trump ascended to his throne via clever marketing designed after the late, not so great, Republican President Herbert “A Chicken in Every Pot” Hoover.

Develop a list with 50 or 100 items that encompass at least one thing: single-issue voters, those who are not interested in, educated about or sufficiently concerned about America’s long-term health, and presto, we have a new president who may not do anything he espoused. These voters are also known as the “I want it now” crowd.

Lucky usually beats smart any day of the week. Trump is at best a good tactician who wandered into a space-time continuum void that fit his profile. The question becomes: How long will Trump be able sustain his presence since he is not a strategic thinker?

Being a strategically blind politician and ignorant of lurking congressional foils, he likely will rely upon Vice President-elect Mike Pence to be his Seeing Eye dog. I suspect Pence and his ultra-conservative congressional friends will do whatever they can to drive their own agenda while Trump is made to believe it is all his doing. Blue dog Democrats will just need to wait and see in two or four years if the remaining bones of this administration can be picked clean on their way to victory.

There is some certainty in all of this. Unlike President Barack Obama, who inherited two wars and the worst economy in nearly a century from Republican George W. Bush, Trump inherits a very good one. It’s for him to either make it better or screw it up. Only time will tell.