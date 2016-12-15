Las Vegas Sun

December 15, 2016

Currently: 63° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Turner: Colorful NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager, 65, dies

Image

Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP

Craig Sager accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.

Turner President David Levy says in a statement Thursday that Sager had died, without saying when or where.

Famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, Sager worked basketball games for TNT for nearly a quarter-century.

Sager first announced in April 2014 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia, and he missed the playoffs and much of the following season as he underwent two bone marrow transplants.

Sager revealed in March that his leukemia was no longer in remission. He said doctors told him the typical prognosis was three to six months to live, but "I am receiving the best treatment in the world and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy