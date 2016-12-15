We’re all to blame for Trump

Were there a “Las Vegas Sun Letter of the Month,” I’d vote for the letter “Trump is already normalized” (Las Vegas Sun, Dec. 10).

The letter writer rightly and succinctly diagnoses our collective American thinking, doings and memes. He says, “... Trump’s behaviors were normalized in American society decades ago, and his actions are a reflection of society.” I agree.

The letter writer further accurately cites our “societal norms” and “moral depravity” as reflections of who the collective American people truly are.

As the late iconic comic strip “Pogo” said, ”We have met the enemy and he is us.” Further, famed French existentialist philosopher Jean Paul Sartre said, “Our responsibility is much greater than we might have supposed because it involves all mankind,”

Also, Sartre posited that we’re all guilty (including me) for our society and world ills and woes.