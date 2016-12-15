What is missing from name?

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Letter to the editor:
Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Notice anything missing from these sports team names?
Angeles Dodgers
Antonio Spurs
Diego Spurs
England Patriots
Francisco Giants
Bay Rays
Louis Cardinals
Orleans Saints
York Yankees
Vegas Golden Knights
