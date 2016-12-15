Las Vegas Sun

December 15, 2016

Letter to the editor:

What is missing from name?

Notice anything missing from these sports team names?

Angeles Dodgers

Antonio Spurs

Diego Spurs

England Patriots

Francisco Giants

Bay Rays

Louis Cardinals

Orleans Saints

York Yankees

Vegas Golden Knights

