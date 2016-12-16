Las Vegas Sun

December 16, 2016

Blowing debris closes 215 Beltway from airport to Strip

Blowing debris on the 215 Beltway has forced officials to close the highway in both directions from the airport to Las Vegas Boulevard exits, according to a traffic alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A high-wind warning is in effect until midnight, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts from 45 to 60 mph, weather service meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

The commission didn’t indicate how long the beltway would be closed.

