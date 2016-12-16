Double rainbow over valley as scattered showers persist

Scattered showers and strong winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the morning and afternoon, leading to a big drop in temperature on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain started falling in the valley Thursday night and has been peppering the valley this morning, resulting in a stunning double rainbow that had people sharing pictures across social media.

Rainfall ranged from trace amounts to as much as a quarter inch on the far west side, near Red Rock Canyon, weather service meteorologist Jim Harrison said. Scattered showers are still possible, tapering off by late afternoon, he said.

A high-wind warning is also in effect until midnight, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts from 45 to 60 mph, Harrison said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s throughout the day, with a high of 66 degrees.

A low pressure system moving in from the northwest is expected to usher in colder weather for Saturday, with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 38.

Overnight lows Saturday moving into Sunday are forecast for 24 to 29 degrees, with the coldest weather on the west side. Sunday’s high is expected to be 49 degrees.