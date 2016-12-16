Man dies after being pulled from fire at condominium

A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after firefighters pulled him from a burning condominium in critical condition Thursday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 10:55 p.m. at a building in the 3600 block of Blackstone Street, near Desert Inn and Pecos roads. The fire was coming through the roof, and firefighters found a male victim during a search of a burning unit, officials said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died this morning, officials said. Nobody else was injured, officials said.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, likely the result of an electrical problem in an overhead bathroom fan, officials said.

The fire was contained to a single unit, officials said. Damage was estimated at $300,000.