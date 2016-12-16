NSC names new provost

Vickie Shields has been named Nevada State College's new provost and executive vice president, effective June 1.

Shields, dean of the College of Social Sciences at Eastern Washington University, led the institution through one of the largest reorganizations in the college’s history, according to a NSC news release.

“Shields brings over 20 years of experience to this role, and we’re looking forward to her leadership as we continue to build upon our reputation as one of the fastest growing and most innovative colleges in the U.S.,” NSC President Bart Patterson said.

Before Eastern Washington University, Shields served as assistant and associate professor of telecommunications and women’s studies at Bowling Green State University. She became director of the women’s studies program and eventually associate dean of arts and sciences – where she led a university-wide general education reform.

An internationally recognized communications and feminist media scholar, Shields has taught all levels of courses in speech communication, feminist media studies and qualitative research. A published author, her book Measuring Up: How Advertising Affects Self-Image was published by University of Pennsylvania Press.

Shields receive a bachelor’s degree in communications and graduated magna cum laude from Boise State University. She earned a master’s degree in communications and doctorate in communication and media studies from Ohio State University, where she was named a presidential fellow.

“I’m honored and delighted,” Shields said. “As a first-generation college student myself, I know first-hand how the mission of a public university transforms lives for students and their families. I’m excited to join such a committed community of teacher scholars and professionals who truly pull together and deliver the very best curriculum and services for our students.

“I am committed to helping Nevada State College grow, thrive and fulfill its vital mission to students, faculty, and the state of Nevada,” Shields said.

Shields will succeed Erika Beck, who accepted the position of president at California State University Channel Islands earlier this year.

NCS, located on a developing 500-acre campus in Henderson, was founded in 2002. Offers more than 45 majors and minors, serves about 3,700 students and has more than 3,000 alumni.