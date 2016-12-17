3 women killed in North Las Vegas crash; impairment may have contributed

Three women were killed and three other people were injured this morning in a North Las Vegas crash in which impairment and speed are believed to have contributed, according to North Las Vegas police.

First responders were dispatched about 10 a.m. to Allen Lane and Colton Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue, police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Five women were traveling in a Hyundai sedan when a Cadillac sedan sped through a stop sign and struck the vehicle, Cavaricci said. Two women were ejected from the Hyundai and died at University Medical Center. Another woman died at the scene.

Two other women and the driver of the Cadillac, a man, also were taken to UMC where information on their condition wasn't immediately available, Cavaricci said.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the Cadillac was impaired, she said.

Police remind the public to buckle up, slow down and to seek a designated driver if impaired, Cavaricci said.