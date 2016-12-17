Donnel Pumphrey runs through slow start to make history at Las Vegas Bowl College football’s leading all-time rusher pulls San Diego State past Houston

Donnel Pumphrey made the Houston sideline hazardous to his health Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl.

One of the first carries the San Diego State running back and Canyon Springs High graduate broke loose ended with him flying face-first into a kicking net. Later at roughly the same spot, Pumphrey had to contort his leg to get a foot in bounds for a reception.

There are often fears of NFL Draft prospects holding back in bowl games, trying to conserve their futures by playing more cautiously. With Pumphrey, that was never a possibility.

He went all-out to an exhaustive extent to end his college career with a victory and notch history. Pumphrey surpassed Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne to become the leading rusher in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 6,405 career yards as San Diego State defeated Houston 34-10.

“We’re all so glad,” said Calvin Munson, a senior linebacker and Pumphrey’s roommate. “He’s a big-time competitor.”

The San Diego State bench also turned dangerous for Pumphrey after he broke the record. Teammates swarmed him following a 15-yard run on a pitch play early in the fourth quarter to put him at 112 yards for the day — four more than he needed for the record.

Pumphrey, who had downplayed the personal significance of the record, couldn’t help but get emotional in the moment.

“To be able to celebrate with my teammates is just amazing,” Pumphrey said. “I pictured it last night, had a dream about it. Just to get that love from my guys shows how close our team is.”

Pumphrey only ran the ball once more, finishing the game with 19 attempts for 115 yards in a performance that garnered MVP honors and pulled his team out of a sluggish start. Going into the game, San Diego State coach Rocky Long made no secret of his intention to get Pumphrey the ball early and often so he had the best possible shot to break the record.

His candidness may have backfired, as Houston committed extra defenders to the run. Cougars freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver manned the middle to help shut down everything inside.

After the first quarter, Pumphrey had seven rushing attempts for -1 yards. San Diego State offensive coordinator Jeff Horton and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt huddled and changed the blocking scheme.

They told the Aztecs’ offensive line to start doubling the defensive linemen instead of trying to get bodies on hard-hitting linebackers Tyus Bowser and Steven Taylor, who had racked up a bunch of early tackles. The onus would be on Pumphrey to put them away with his speed.

He was more than capable. Although San Diego State still went into halftime down 10-6, its last two drives got inside the red zone behind big plays from Pumphrey.

“We just went through adversity,” Pumphrey said. “It was one of those things. We had to stay together. Once we were down 10-0, we got rolling and were able to move the ball in that second quarter.”

The rest of the Aztecs seemed to feed off of Pumphrey’s awakening. They kicked off to start the second half but ran only two plays before junior cornerback Kameron Kelly intercepted a pass from Houston senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr.

San Diego State couldn’t convert any points off of the turnover, but then Munson picked off Ward on the next drive. Pumphrey was in the end zone less than two minutes later, making a cutback at the line of scrimmage and breaking a tackle before going 32 yards for a touchdown to give San Diego State its first lead at 13-10.

“When you give a great back that many at-bats, that many opportunities, one is going to spit out at some point,” Houston coach Major Applewhite said.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they weren’t done providing extra chances. San Diego State freshman cornerback Ron Smith picked off Ward — who finished with four interceptions and 229 yards on 25-for-34 passing — and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown on the next drive.

Valley High graduate Noble Hall made the next game-changing play for the Aztecs, as the sophomore defensive lineman stuffed Ward on a 4th-and-1 read option from Houston’s 30-yard line midway through the fourth quarter. San Diego State pulled away on the ensuing snap when sophomore quarterback Christian Chapman connected with senior receiver Curtis Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown.

“Our defense played great the whole game and kept us in it,” Pumphrey said. “That’s all we could ask for on the offensive side.”

As anyone who had followed his decorated career must have known, Pumphrey wasn’t going to be held down for the whole game like he was in the first quarter. He wouldn’t let anything stand in his way of the rushing record.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Pumphrey said. “They didn’t want me to break it against them.”

