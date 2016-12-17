Medical episode may have contributed to fatal crash

A medical episode may have contributed to the death of a man who crashed his SUV in the southeast valley this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The Lake Havasu, Ariz., resident died at Henderson Hospital shortly after the crash, police said.

Officers were called about 3:50 p.m. to East Russell Road near Hollywood Boulevard, police said. The 64-year-old man had crashed his 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee into a block wall of an apartment complex.

His identification and cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner's office.