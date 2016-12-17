Trump may break custom, again, by staying at hotel

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is considering spending his last nights as a private citizen ensconced in his new Washington hotel, rather than at Blair House as many of his predecessors have, according to people briefed on the planning.

The plans, which aides cautioned are not final, would represent a break from protocol for an incoming president, though are in keeping with Trump’s approach to the role so far.

Not since Jimmy Carter took up residence in Blair House in December 1976 has a president-elect stayed anywhere but the sprawling compound, known as “the president’s guesthouse,” in the final days before taking the oath of office.

But neither has an incoming president owned a luxury hotel just blocks from the White House that bears his name and sits along the Pennsylvania Avenue inaugural parade route.

Should he stay there, at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., Trump would be joined by members of his family, a small group of aides and his most generous financial supporters, those familiar with the discussions said. They requested anonymity because the plans are not yet complete.

Exactly what Trump’s accommodations there would look like is less clear. The hotel’s largest suite, known as the Trump Townhouse, is a 6,300-square-foot duplex with a private entrance.

Before the election, the suite was being offered as part of a five-night inaugural package for $500,000. It was not clear if the package ever sold. A hotel staff member said Friday that the entire property was “fully committed” for inauguration week.

Trump has made his properties the backdrop for his transition, inviting a parade of job applicants and advisers to Trump Tower in Manhattan and decamping on weekends to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, or his private Palm Beach, Florida, club, Mar-a-Lago.

Opened in the weeks before Election Day, the Trump hotel, which occupies the government-owned Old Post Office building, was a frequent pit stop during the campaign, where Trump would hold news conferences that often turned into promotion of the property.

But an inaugural eve stay would likely bring another order of attention — from the media, supporters and, potentially, protesters. The site has already become popular with Republican groups and visiting dignitaries, and a point of discussion among Democrats who say such bookings present a conflict of interest.

A stay there would offer another sign that Trump, a first-time politician who campaigned as a political outsider, has little concern for the protocols that have come to accompany the modern presidency.

Trump, for example, is widely expected to spend a significant amount of time at Trump Tower in Manhattan as president. His wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, will remain there after the inauguration until the end of the school year.

Since Carter spent more than a month on and off in Blair House in the winter of 1976-77, Republicans and Democrats alike have followed his example, though often for much shorter stays. George Bush, when he was vice president, stayed there for two days. The complex has 14 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms spread across 70,000 square feet.

In 2009, the Obamas requested an early Blair House move-in date so their daughters could begin the school year in Washington, but ended up staying at the nearby Hay-Adams Hotel until Jan. 15 because the departing Bush administration said the property was not yet available.

An inauguration morning ritual has taken shape in recent decades: a private breakfast for family and friends at Blair House, a religious service at one of the nearby churches, and a private meeting with the departing president at the White House before the inauguration ceremony.

Trump’s own schedule for inauguration day and the days leading up to it has not been released, but he is expected to attend a welcome rally for supporters, and he will most likely make stops at candlelight dinners for donors on the eve of the inauguration.