Live blog: Oregon keeping UNLV at bay in first half

UNLV is still hanging around, but Oregon has widened its lead to 32-21 with 3:22 left in the first half. The Rebels can thank senior forward Tyrell Green for keeping them within hailing distance; While the rest of the team has made just 3-of-20 from the field, Green has made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high eight points.

The Rebels are struggling with Oregon's length inside, even with Ducks' forward Chris Boucher sidelined. Oregon has blocked five shots and altered about that many others, helping deflate UNLV's shooting percentage.

For UNLV, the goal has to be to finish these next three minutes strong and get to the locker room while this is still a ballgame.

UNLV trails Oregon, 15-9

UNLV has staved off a rout—for now, anyway.

Much like the Duke game, the Rebels came out of the locker room ice cold and found themselves in a 13-4 hole before they had even broken a sweat. To the Rebels' credit, they've regained their composure much quicker than they did a week ago, as Kris Clyburn scored on a fast-break layup and Tyrell Green hit a 3-pointer to bring the Rebels within 15-9 with 11:46 remaining in the first half.

UNLV opened in a zone defense and the results were not good, as Oregon scored 11 points in eight halfcourt possessions. Marvin Menzies is mixing in some man-to-man now, and they've forced four turnovers so far, which is going a long way toward keeping UNLV in this one.

Chris Boucher out for Oregon

UNLV is going to catch a bit of a break tonight, as Oregon forward Chris Boucher is out of the lineup with some type of foot injury. The 6-foot-10 senior is on the Ducks' bench wearing a walking boot, which should level the playing field somewhat, as Oregon won't start a player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Jordan Bell.

Boucher is arguably Oregon's best player, sporting averages of 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. UNLV is starting raw freshman Cheickna Dembele in the middle due to injuries to Dwayne Morgan and Christian Jones, so Boucher's absence could give Dembele an opportunity to make a bigger impact under the basket.

Underdog Rebels face another Goliath in Oregon

When UNLV beat Oregon, 80-69, last Dec. 4 in front of more than 12,000 fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Rebels were on top of the world. The victory improved them to 7-1 on the season with a pair of W's over top-15 teams (Oregon and Indiana), and at that point it looked like UNLV would sail into the NCAA tournament (and possibly beyond).

Now, a little more than a year later, things have changed quite a bit for the Rebels. We don't need to rehash all the details here, but tonight's return game in the home-and-home/neutral site series with Oregon provides a good backdrop for a big-picture assessment of where the program stands now and how much the team needs to improve in the coming years. After losing to Duke by 49 points a week ago, there's obviously a long way to go, but coach Marvin Menzies and his players seem to believe tonight's game at the Moda Center against the No. 22 team in the country will give them a chance to prove they are further along than most people think.

A win seems improbable. UNLV is an 18.5-point underdog, and Oregon is a potential Final Four team that finds itself getting healthy while the Rebels are dealing with major injury issues (forwards Dwayne Morgan and Christian Jones are expected to miss the game). Oregon also plays a powerful brand of defense that could fluster UNLV much the way Duke's aggressive halfcourt pressure did in forcing the Rebels to commit 21 turnovers. It's hard to find an aspect of the game that favors UNLV.

Menzies continues to stress improvement, however, and from that perspective, there are plenty of areas in which UNLV (6-4) can make progress tonight. Freshman Cheickna Dembele is likely to get his second straight start at center, and playing against Oregon's athletic big men should accelerate his personal development (or foul him out in five minutes). Sophomores Jalen Poyser and Kris Clyburn have Pac-12 athleticism and should be able to create scoring opportunities on the wing. And senior forward Tyrell Green can help the Rebels hang around if he continues making 3-pointers at his current 43.6-percent clip.

It's going to take a lot of perfect games—from the players mentioned above, and more—for UNLV to hang around in this one. Duke was up 20-3 after seven minutes; Can the Rebels find another gear and make this game more competitive for a longer period of time?

Chime in with your thoughts and follow along on the Sun's live blog by tweeting with the hashtag #unlvmbb.