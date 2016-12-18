Casino promotions, Dec. 18-24

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

Gift Grab Wednesdays

Date: Dec. 21

Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.

• • •

New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing

Date: Dec. 22-Jan. 1

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings held Dec. 29-Jan. 1. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Play and Eat

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.

• • •

Klondike’s Big Point Payoff

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.

• • •

Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner

Date: Dec. 25

Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.

• • •

$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.

• • •

Holiday gift shop

Date: Dec. 18-24

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to be eligible to receive wrapping paper, mugs, gift boxes and more.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Swipe and Win up to 1 Million Points

Date: Ongoing

Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: Select days in December

Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. On Dec. 18, it’s a bottle of Dark Horse wine; savignon blanc or pinot noir. On Dec. 20, it’s a hat.

• • •

Celebrate the Orleans’ 20th anniversary

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe and win up to $10,000. Win up to 50 bonus entries on Thursdays.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Anniversary celebration

Date: Saturdays through Dec. 24

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 50 points to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.

• • •

ORLEANS

20th anniversary drawings

Date: Fridays through Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players will be selected at each drawing for the chance to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Thursday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$80,000 Cash for the Holidays

Date: Dec. 23-24

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten people will be selected with a chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration

Date: Dec. 25-Jan. 1

Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.

• • •

$60,000 Pick a Snowman Holiday Kiosk Game

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 22

Information: Earn 25 points before 8 p.m. for chance to play.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Twelve Days of Christmas

Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.

• • •

ALIANTE

Twelve Days of Magical Elves

Date: Through Dec. 25

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

• • •

Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.

• • •

Weekly Table Games drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch TV.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24

Information: Receive 5x points.

• • •

Holiday Cheer giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 24

Information: Receive a pull tab for every 500 base points.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.

• • •

Monday point multipliers

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

• • •

ELDORADO

Free bingo dauber

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive a free bingo dauber while supplies last.

• • •

Sunday point multipliers

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Rolling For Dough

Date: Mondays in December

Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

• • •

Money Booth Madness

Date: Tuesdays in December

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.

• • •

Nifty 50

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

Stuff Your Stocking

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 400 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 19, the gift is an iron waffle maker.

• • •

EET Video Game Tournament

Date: Dec. 18 and 22

Time: Tournament begins at 5 p.m.

Information: Prize pool is $250 per tournament.

• • •

Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

$2 Million Plunge for Prizes

Date: Through Dec. 22

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk games.

• • •

Polar Bear Plunge Cash Drawings

Date: Through Dec. 23

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Drawings will be at each property at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 23. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game

Date: Dec. 24-Jan. 1

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.

• • •

PALMS

Swipe for Prizes — Toy Shoppe Hop

Date: Through Dec. 22

Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to earn Holiday Shoppe Bucks. Shoppe opens Dec. 23 and 24.

• • •

Gift card giveaway

Date: Mondays in December

Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.

• • •

Brenden Theatre Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 22, 25 and 29

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

RED ROCK RESORT

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots. Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

Champagne Giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.

• • •

Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning

Date: Through Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.

• • •

December Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 21, the gift is a Cinnabon cinnamon roll.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

WILDFIRE RANCHO

Holiday Happiness

Date: Dec. 24

Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. Must be actively playing.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

$40,000 Holiday Match Up

Date: Through Jan. 1

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. Dec. 22 is a mystery gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points to receive a bottle of Barefoot Pinot Noir or Shiraz on Dec. 22. Earn 300 points to receive a bottle of Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco on Dec. 22.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 19-20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

$20,000 Wishes of Riches Cash Giveaway

Date: Dec. 18

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Earn entries on slot and table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Dec. 20

Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.

• • •

$15K Birthday Bash giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries weekly until Dec. 24 at 7:29 p.m. by playing table games and winning specific hands. Earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday in December. Winners can receive an iPad Pro, cash or promotional chips.

• • •

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned up to $500.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

• • •

SILVERTON

Pick a Prize giveaway

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive an entry for every 500 points earned. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

Earn and Win Electronic Wine Opener

Date: Dec. 21 and 28

Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive a wine opener.

• • •

Play Action Pass Parlay

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

• • •

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

• • •

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

Hoodie Giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays, Dec. 18-27

Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical bet to receive a hoodie.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

• • •

$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.