Casino promotions, Dec. 18-24

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 | 2 a.m.
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
Gift Grab Wednesdays
Date: Dec. 21
Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.
• • •
New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing
Date: Dec. 22-Jan. 1
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings held Dec. 29-Jan. 1. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Play and Eat
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.
• • •
Klondike’s Big Point Payoff
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.
• • •
Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner
Date: Dec. 25
Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.
• • •
$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.
• • •
Holiday gift shop
Date: Dec. 18-24
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to be eligible to receive wrapping paper, mugs, gift boxes and more.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Swipe and Win up to 1 Million Points
Date: Ongoing
Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
Gift giveaways
Date: Select days in December
Information: Earn 300 points for a gift. On Dec. 18, it’s a bottle of Dark Horse wine; savignon blanc or pinot noir. On Dec. 20, it’s a hat.
• • •
Celebrate the Orleans’ 20th anniversary
Date: Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe and win up to $10,000. Win up to 50 bonus entries on Thursdays.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Anniversary celebration
Date: Saturdays through Dec. 24
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 50 points to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.
• • •
ORLEANS
20th anniversary drawings
Date: Fridays through Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be selected at each drawing for the chance to win up to $10,000. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Thursday. Ten base points on slots or a $5-rated bet required to begin collecting entries.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$80,000 Cash for the Holidays
Date: Dec. 23-24
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten people will be selected with a chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration
Date: Dec. 25-Jan. 1
Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.
• • •
$60,000 Pick a Snowman Holiday Kiosk Game
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 22
Information: Earn 25 points before 8 p.m. for chance to play.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Twelve Days of Christmas
Date: Thursdays-Saturdays in December
Time: 4:15 p.m.
Information: Drawings with chance to win gift cards and up to $10,000. Earn 300 points to participate.
• • •
ALIANTE
Twelve Days of Magical Elves
Date: Through Dec. 25
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 3:15, 5:15, 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.
• • •
Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.
• • •
Weekly Table Games drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch TV.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24
Information: Receive 5x points.
• • •
Holiday Cheer giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 24
Information: Receive a pull tab for every 500 base points.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Gift giveaways
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.
• • •
Monday point multipliers
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.
• • •
ELDORADO
Free bingo dauber
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive a free bingo dauber while supplies last.
• • •
Sunday point multipliers
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Rolling For Dough
Date: Mondays in December
Time: Hourly from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
$50K Winning Wonderland drawings
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.
• • •
Money Booth Madness
Date: Tuesdays in December
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.
• • •
Nifty 50
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
Stuff Your Stocking
Date: Dec. 19
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 400 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 19, the gift is an iron waffle maker.
• • •
EET Video Game Tournament
Date: Dec. 18 and 22
Time: Tournament begins at 5 p.m.
Information: Prize pool is $250 per tournament.
• • •
Biggest Multiplier Ever — 100x points
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x points and a chance to win up to 100 points.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
$2 Million Plunge for Prizes
Date: Through Dec. 22
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk games.
• • •
Polar Bear Plunge Cash Drawings
Date: Through Dec. 23
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Drawings will be at each property at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 23. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game
Date: Dec. 24-Jan. 1
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.
• • •
PALMS
Swipe for Prizes — Toy Shoppe Hop
Date: Through Dec. 22
Information: Swipe loyalty card at kiosk to earn Holiday Shoppe Bucks. Shoppe opens Dec. 23 and 24.
• • •
Gift card giveaway
Date: Mondays in December
Information: Earn 100 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive assorted gift cards worth up to $100 as well as mystery gifts.
• • •
Brenden Theatre Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 300 base points on promotional machines the day of the event to receive one movie ticket.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 22, 25 and 29
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
RED ROCK RESORT
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots. Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
Champagne Giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.
• • •
Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning
Date: Through Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.
• • •
December Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 21, the gift is a Cinnabon cinnamon roll.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
WILDFIRE RANCHO
Holiday Happiness
Date: Dec. 24
Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. Must be actively playing.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
$40,000 Holiday Match Up
Date: Through Jan. 1
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. Dec. 22 is a mystery gift.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points to receive a bottle of Barefoot Pinot Noir or Shiraz on Dec. 22. Earn 300 points to receive a bottle of Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco on Dec. 22.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 19-20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
$20,000 Wishes of Riches Cash Giveaway
Date: Dec. 18
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Earn entries on slot and table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Dec. 20
Information: Earn 6x points on video poker and 10x points on slots.
• • •
$15K Birthday Bash giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries weekly until Dec. 24 at 7:29 p.m. by playing table games and winning specific hands. Earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday in December. Winners can receive an iPad Pro, cash or promotional chips.
• • •
STRATOSPHERE
Holiday Cash
Date: Through Dec. 23
Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned up to $500.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.
• • •
SILVERTON
Pick a Prize giveaway
Date: Dec. 23
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive an entry for every 500 points earned. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
Earn and Win Electronic Wine Opener
Date: Dec. 21 and 28
Information: Earn 1,500 points to receive a wine opener.
• • •
Play Action Pass Parlay
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Receive one free parlay card each week. Weekly prizes include a Silverton Casino logo duffel bag for third place, $50 dining credit for second, and 50,000 Silverton Rewards points for first.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Point multiplier
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
• • •
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
• • •
Weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in December
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
Hoodie Giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays, Dec. 18-27
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical bet to receive a hoodie.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
• • •
$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.