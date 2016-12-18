Here’s to many happy gift returns this holiday season

Americans are anticipated to spend more than $655 billion this holiday shopping season. But almost a third of merchandise is expected to be returned.

Odds are, most of us will give or get at least one dud in our stocking. So where you shop and those retailers’ return policies matter. And they differ widely.

Some stores offer stellar return and exchange policies that allow items to be brought back at any time, even used or years later, with or without a receipt. Other retailers limit returns to only a handful of days or weeks, require proof of purchase and dock refunds with restocking fees.

Apple

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Only items that have been purchased directly from Apple can be returned. Items must be repackaged with all the cords, adapters and documents originally included. Apple also charges a 10 percent restocking fee on open items.

Barnes & Noble

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Refunds are issued in the original form of payment.

Best Buy

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: The store will deduct from your refund if you don’t have all of the original packaging or accessories. Items purchased in November and December can be returned through Jan. 15.

Kmart

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Beds and furniture must be returned within seven days. Items purchased from Nov. 1-Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 31. Customers making a return with a gift receipt receive only store credit.

Sears

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: 15 percent restocking fee for some items, deducted from the refund. Will not accept returns of Christmas season items after Dec. 25. Items purchased Nov. 1-Dec. 24 can be returned through Jan. 31.

Game Stop

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Pre-owned items can be returned for a refund within seven days or for an identical exchange within 30 days.

Wal-Mart

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Pre-paid phones, computers and electronics must be returned within 15 days. Extended holiday returns offered for items purchased Nov. 1-Dec. 24. Items with a 15-day return must be returned by Jan. 10; items with a 30-day return by Jan. 25.

Home Depot

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Store credit given for items returned after 90 days, regardless of payment type. Items purchased with certain Home Depot credit cards and accounts can be returned for up to one year.

Target

Receipt needed? Unclear. Target states that “returns and exchanges without a receipt may be limited.”

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Target house-brand (Archer Farms, Circo, Cherokee, C9 by Champion, Durabuilt, Liz Lange, Mossimo, Xhilaration) items can be returned for up to a year.

REI

Receipt needed? Yes

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Items can be used, but damage from normal wear and tear, improper use or accidents are not covered. Manufacturing defects are. An REI membership links purchases to a shopper, so orders can be looked up and returned without a receipt.

Zappos

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Shipping is free. You can print shipping labels from the Zappos website, or the company will email or snail mail them to you.

* Zappos’ return policy allows shoppers to order several items, try them on, then ship back any that don’t work.

JCPenney

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Furniture and appliances must be returned within 30 days. Fine jewelry and electronics must be returned within 60 days. JCPenney charges a $75 restocking fee for recliners, dining chairs and ottomans; a $125 restocking fee for furniture and mattresses; and a 15 percent restocking fee for appliances.

Costco

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Electronics must be returned within 90 days. Costco requires a membership to shop and accepts returns only at stores, not by mail. Employees arrange pickup for large or heavy items.

Macy's

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? Yes

Exceptions and things to know: Items returned with a gift receipt are eligible only for store credit.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Baby and maternity items, such as breast pumps and infant clothing, require tags and original packaging. Bed, Bath & Beyond accepts returns in store and by mail, and even covers the cost of return shipping.

Kohl's

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Premium electronics must be returned within 30 days. The holiday return policy allows premium electronics bought Nov. 1-Dec. 25 to be returned by Jan. 31 with original packaging and a receipt or account look-up.

Nordstrom's

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No. Special occasion dresses must have original tags.

Exceptions and things to know: Nordstrom has no official return policy. It “handle(s) returns on a case-by-case basis with the ultimate objective of satisfying the customer,” according to the Nordstrom website.

Bath & Body Works

Receipt needed? No

Tags or original packaging needed? No

Exceptions and things to know: Items can be returned even if used. If a customer without a receipt wants to exchange an item for a similar product, Bath & Body Works will return the unwanted item for the lowest price on the register, then price override the desired item to match the lowest selling price of the item returned.

* The store promotes a “no sale is ever final” policy.