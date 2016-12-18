Evacuations, but no injuries in fire at motel on Las Vegas Boulevard

Occupants were evacuated when a motel near the Stratosphere caught fire Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. at the Holiday Motel in the 2200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Sahara Avenue, according to fire officials.

Officials believe squatters may have started the fire in one of the vacant first-floor rooms.

People were evacuated from adjacent rooms while crews extinguished the blaze, which took only five minutes, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported, and officials estimate the damages at $2,500.