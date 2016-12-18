Shades of glamour: Shopping the season at the new Ulta Beauty

I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup until I was 16. That’s an eternity for a teenage girl. Oh, I snuck dabs of this and that from my mother — liquid foundation, skin toner, scoops of cleanser from her Noxzema tub. But blush, eye shadow and eyeliner would have to wait until I could get a job and buy them myself.

So I dipped cones at Dairy Queen and went for it, but small-town Pennsylvania offered a paltry selection in the late ’90s.

Fast-forward to a happier time of superstores in Las Vegas; if a beauty addict can name it, she can get it. Take Town Square’s brand-new Ulta Beauty. The rows of styling tools and favorite fragrances. The full-service salon and bars for skin and brows. The bath wall! Bubbles. Salts. Loofahs. Oils. The small-town girl inside me has gone into a cone-dipping frenzy, you guys.

General Manager Kimberly Lanning and Salon Manager Kelly Clayton took me through the latest offerings to get your skin, hair and makeup on trend.

Q: What’s the hot color palette for holiday makeup?

Lanning: Deep, dark, smoky colors. Maroons, deep reds, navy blues, burgundies and oranges.

Clayton: In makeup, you’ll see darker lip looks, winged eyeliners and pops of navy, turquoise and blue eyeliners.

What happens at the Dermalogica skin bar?

Lanning: You can sit down and get a quick 10-minute facial to introduce you to Dermalogica. Our aesthetician can do face mapping to find out what products work for your face.

Clayton: We even go as deep as offering microdermabrasion services.

And the scents! I can’t get enough of those warm fall fragrances.

Lanning: We have a lot of fall scents coming out. New Michael Kors fragrances, new Kate Spade and the new Sarah Jessica Parker — very fall-ish. Very cedar; woodsy and spicy.

Products

• Glow Together palette, $45: Bring the rose-gold trend to your cheeks with this illuminating blush and bronzer palette, and glow like the Vegas sun in December.

• Lancome La Base Pro oil-free primer, $42: The only thing softer than this satiny, lightweight primer? Mrs. Claus’ pajamas ... maybe.

• Lancome Le Stylo waterproof eyeliner, $27: Don’t adorn those dazzling eyes of yours with the same old neutral. Experiment with holiday hues.

• Clinique Chubby Stick moisturizing lip color balm, $17: Oh what fun is mistletoe without soft, smoochable lips?