21 displaced after central valley apartment fire

A central valley apartment building caught fire Sunday night, forcing 21 people from their homes, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Clifford Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the windows of a downstairs unit of the two-story building, officials said.

Flames extended into the attic, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the second floor, officials said.

The fire took about 30 minutes to extinguish and caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, officials said.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.