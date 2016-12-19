Electoral College represents US

I do not mind people whining about the 2016 presidential election, but I will take issue with this movement to delegitimize the results because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

The U.S. comprises nearly 4 million square miles of inhabited territory. This country is not and has never been a majority-rule democracy. We are a constitutional representative republic. The Electoral College ensures that the whole country is represented in a national election. For the most part, the Democratic voters reside along the West Coast and the Atlantic seaboard. The American heartland, the wide-open spaces between the two coasts, are where the blue-colar workers, farmers, ranchers, oil field workers and others reside, and many of them are more conservative.

More people may live in those concentrated coastal areas, but why should they have more of a say than the less-populated heartland? There are approximately 3,077 counties nationwide. Of those, Donald Trump won approximately 2,597 and Hillary Clinton won approximately 480. These results gave Trump 306 electoral votes and Hillary Clinton 232. Most of Clinton’s votes were from those densely populates coastal areas. The popular vote does not represent the whole country. The Electoral College does.

Linda Caterine, Henderson